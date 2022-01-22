NORMAN, OK — It wasn’t always the prettiest game, but the No. 5 Baylor Bears took 25 Oklahoma turnovers and turned them into a 65-51 road win.

With the victory, the Bears improve to 8-0 in games away from the Ferrell Center this season, and 4-0 in true road games in Big 12 play.

Adam Flagler led Baylor in scoring with 16 points. LJ Cryer, Matthew Mayer and Kendall Brown also finished in double figures as well.

James Akinjo returned from a tailbone injury after missing the game against West Virginia, but finished with just two points. He left in the second half after landing on his tailbone once again.

The Bears got off to a 10-0 lead in the first half, but trailed by as many as four in the first frame, before using a 16-0 run, which stretched from the late first half to early second half, to pull away.

Baylor improves to 17-2 on the season and will next be in action on January 25th, when the Bears host Kansas State at 7:00 pm.