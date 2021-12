WACO, TX — On Tuesday, the Baylor Women’s Basketball team flexed its defensive muscle against Morehead State, as the Bears held the Eagles to just 11 second half points on their way to a 73-28 win.

The standout offensively for Baylor was sophomore Sarah Andrews, who had a career-high 20 points thanks in part to a 6/8 shooting performance from beyond the arc.

The Bears will next be in action on Saturday, when they host Missouri on Saturday, December 4 at 7:00 pm.