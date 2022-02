WACO, TX — Baylor women’s basketball team hosted the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, and the Bears were going for the series sweep, after beating Kansas in Lawrence 82-79. At the half, Baylor led 36-32 and kept their foot on the pedal to win 85-77. With the win, the Bears improve to 23-5 (13-3) while Kansas drops to 19-7 (10-6).