DETROIT, MI (FOX 44) — The unbeaten start to the season came to an end on Saturday for the Baylor Men’s Basketball team, as the Bears got blown out by Michigan State.

Scott Drew’s team was able to keep it close early, but a long offensive drought in the first frame killed the Bears momentum, as they scored just 17 points in the first half.

For those who are curious (and I assume it's not many) that's the lowest scoring first half for a Baylor Men's Basketball team since the Bears scored 15 points in a 71-63 loss at Wichita State on December 1st, 2018. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) December 16, 2023

Baylor will next be in action on Wednesday, December 20th when the Bears take on Duke at 6:00 pm in New York City.