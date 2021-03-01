No. 6 Baylor Lady Bears Clinch Outright Big 12 Title With 10th-Straight Win Over Texas

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas , Monday, March 1, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN — The 6th-ranked Baylor Lady Bears won their 10th-straight game against Texas 64-57 locking up the outright Big 12 title on Monday night in Austin.

The Horns hung around for the first half trailing by two at the break but started to pull away in the 3rd quarter building their lead to as much as 17 in the 3rd quarter. The Horns continued to battle whittling the lead back down to just ten half way through the fourth before the Lady Bears were able to hold Texas off for the 64-57 win.

NaLyssa Smith led the way once again scoring 23 points and grabbing 7 rebounds. Fellow forward Queen Egbo logged another double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

The win is Baylor’s 25th in their last 26 meetings with the Horns and will play their final regular season road game on Saturday at Kansas.