WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Bears made history in style with a 78-60 win over Seton Hall in the Big 12/Big East Challenge to record the program’s 400th home victory at the Ferrell Center.

Four Baylor Bears finished the game in double figures, with RayJ Dennis leading all scorers with 17 points.

The Bears improve to 9-0 on the season with the win over the Pirates and are one of five undefeated teams in the Big 12.

That undefeated record will be put to the test when the Bears hit the road next week to take on Michigan State in Detroit on Saturday, December 16th at 8 p.m. and a trip to Madison Square Garden to face Duke on Wednesday, December 20th at 6 p.m.