WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Bears continued their winning ways against Houston to improve to 14-0 with an 87-58 win, their best start to a season since becoming the first college basketball program ever to go undefeated, 40-0, in the 2011-12 basketball season.

#Baylor’s Yaya Felder gets her 1,000th career point on the Bears way to a 14-0 start and an 87-58 win! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/q8JCyVi1en — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) January 6, 2024

‘Sharing is caring’ became the central theme for the Bears who used 24 assists to get five Bears in double figures on their way to a 29-point win. Aijha Blackwell had a season-high and team-high 15 points while Yaya Felder’s 11 off the bench put her over the 1,000 point threshold for her collegiate career.

Baylor wraps up their homestand and now hits the road with a trip to Lawrence, Kansas against the Jayhawks on Wednesday, January 10th at 6:30 p.m.