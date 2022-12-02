SIOUX FALLS, SD (FOX 44) — The sixth-ranked Baylor Men’s Basketball team went on an 8-0 run in the 1:33 to storm back from a seven-point deficit and beat No. 14 Gonzaga 64-63.

The game was a defensive battle from the jump, with Baylor leading by as many as 12 points in the first half, before Gonzaga cut the deficit to five at halftime.

Both teams then struggled to find their footing offensively in the second half, as they both traded the lead for most of the half.

It looked as if the Zags would close strong, as they went on an 8-0 run to take a 63-56 lead with 1:38 left in the game.

The Bears completely turned the tables down the stretch, as Adam Flagler responded with two threes on back-to-back possessions to cut it to a one-point game. Jalen Bridges then hit two free throws with 16 seconds left, and the Bears got a big defensive stop with just a second left to secure the victory.

Keyonte George led all scorers with 18 points, while Flagler (11 points ) and Langston Love (10 points) also finished in double figures as well.

With the win, the Bears improve to 6-2 on the season. They’ll next be in action on Tuesday, December 6th when they return home to take on Tarleton State at7:00 pm.