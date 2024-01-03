WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor Basketball completed the new arena sweep on Wednesday night, as Nicki Collen and company took down TCU in their Foster Pavilion debut.

The first half was one that went back-and-forth from the opening tip, with both teams trading the lead before TCU took a four-point lead into the break.

The Horned Frogs then extended their lead out to seven with 8:20 left in the third quarter, before the Bears took complete control of the contest. Baylor responded with an immediate 26-4 run, and never looked back on its way to an emphatic win.

A big piece of that second half comeback was sophomore Bella Fontleroy, who scored a game high 21 points, while Sarah Andrews (16 points) and Yaya Felder (13 points) also finished in double figures.

With the win, the Bears improved to 14-0 on the season. They’ll next be in action on Saturday, January 6th when they host Houston at 2:00 pm.