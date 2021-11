CANCUN, MX — After a tough loss on the road at Maryland, the Baylor Women’s Basketball team got back to its winning ways with a 68-45 win at the Cancun Challenge.

Four Bears finished in double-figure scoring, led by NaLyssa Smith with 19 points.

Nicki Collen and company will be back in action on November 26, when they take on Arizona State at 11:00 am.