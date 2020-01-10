No. 6 Lady Bears Handle The Top-Ranked Huskies 74-58

HARTFORD, CT — The sixth-ranked Baylor Lady Bears handed top-ranked Connecticut their first loss of the season, 74-58, on Thursday night at the Excel Center in Hartford.

In the rpcess the Lady Bears snapped the Huskies 98-game home winning streak. It was Baylor’s second straight win in the streak-snapping win in the series as the Lady Bears snapped UConn’s 126-game winning streak last year in Waco.

T’ea Cooper led the way for Baylor scoring a game-high 27-points in the win. Nalyssa Smith poured in 20 while grabbing 12 rebounds (a game high).

Lauren Cox, who continues to work her way back 16 points to go along with six rebounds.

Baylor will return to the floor on Sunday when they host Oklahoma State at the Ferrell Center.