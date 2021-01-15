No. 6 Lady Bears Look to Avenge Only Conference Loss in 3 Years, As They Host Iowa State

Baylor guard Te’a Cooper (4) walks off the court at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

WACO — The Baylor Lady Bears will look to avenge their only conference loss in three years when they host Iowa State on Saturday.

This will be the first game for the Lady Bears in two weeks after they had to pause team activities on January 5th when Head Coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19. Her status for the game is unknown and will be determined on Saturday.

Baylor would not take questions about Mulkey’s involvement or the team’s preparation following the shut down, only releasing the following statement: “After our period of restricted team activity, the program is prepared to play tomorrow’s contest with Iowa State,” It read. “The team and staff continue to follow testing protocols to ensure the safety of our program and our opponents.”

Baylor will face an Iowa State team that beat the Lady Bears 57-56 in what turned out to be the final game of the 2020 season when Didi Richards was whistled for a shooting foul with .1 second left to play. The loss snapped Baylor’s 58-game conference winning streak.

Baylor and Iowa State Tip off at 7:00pm on Saturday night at the Ferrell Center.