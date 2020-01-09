No. 6 Lady Bears Ready for Showdown with No. 1 UConn

HARTFORD, CT — The sixth-ranked Baylor Lady Bears will look to get a second-straight win over No. 1 UConn, on Thursday night in Hartford.

The ladies notched their first win over a number-one team against UConn, in Waco last season. That win served as little more than a measuring stick in the grand-scheme of things, for both teams which looks to be the case once again on Thursday.

“It didn’t get us a number one seed it didn’t lose us the number one seed had we lost,” Mulkey said. “Connecticut was still in the Final Four we were in the Final Four. At the end of the day it prepares you hopefully for the playoffs, that you’ve been in an atmosphere that made you really have to play 40 minutes of great basketball.”

Baylor senior Juicy Landrum has been in plenty of these games throughout her career and she is looking forward to the big stage on Thursday.

“It’s actually fun to be on that kind of stage,” she said. “Just going back to that national championship with a whole bunch of fans, and people there. I know Connecticut has a big atmosphere and lots of fans so just to be able to play on that stage, I’m grateful for that.”

Baylor and UConn will tip off at 6:00pm on Thursday night on ESPN.