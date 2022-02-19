FORT WORTH, TX — Baylor women’s basketball team defeated TCU 78-59 on Saturday, to complete the season sweep over the Horned Frogs. It marks Baylor’s sixth straight win, as they improve to 11-3 in conference play.
Baylor center Queen Egbo takes a shot as TCU’s Okako Adika, left, and Kayla Mokwuah (24) defend in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in…
Baylor center Queen Egbo takes a shot as TCU’s Okako Adika, left, and Kayla Mokwuah (24) defend in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)