WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Bears fail to close the season on a positive note dropping the final regular season game to Iowa State, 73-58.

Baylor honored Seniors Flo Thamba and Adam Flagler as they stepped onto the court at the Ferrell Center for the final time as a player.

Iowa State came into Waco eager to spoil the celebration. Iowa State led for 38:55 of the 40 minutes and capitalized off of turnovers, scoring 23 points off of 14 Bears turnovers.

Baylor struggled to get anything going on the offensive end, with the most efficient offense in the Big 12 only shooting 35 percent from the field.

The Bears now look ahead to the Big 12 Tournament which starts on Wednesday, March 8th.