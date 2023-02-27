STILLWATER, OK (FOX 44) — The seventh-ranked Baylor Men’s Basketball team ended its 2022-23 road slate on Monday night with a 74-68 win over Oklahoma State.

The Bears started out red-hot offensively in this game, as they got out to a quick double-digit lead.

From there, Oklahoma State battled back to within three in the first half, thanks to the offensive glass, as the Pokes grabbed 22 offensive boards in the contest.

That stretch led to a Scott Drew technical, but from that point on, Baylor outscored OSU by eight the rest of the first frame, as the Bears took an 11-point lead into halftime.

From there, Drew’s team spent most of the second half holding on to a double-digit lead. That was until the Pokes stormed back in the final four minutes, as they go on a 15-2 run to cut the lead to four with 37 seconds left.

With the pressure on though, the Bears did what they’ve done well all season, which is shoot free throws, as they iced the game late at the charity stripe.

The big story once again was the contribution that Baylor got from Dale Bonner, who scored a career high 15 points. LJ Cryer (15 points), Jalen Bridges (14 points), and Adam Flagler (13 points) all scored in double figures as well.

The Bears now have just one game left ahead of the postseason, as they will close out their regular season on Saturday, March 4th at home against Iowa State. That game will tip off at 11:00 am.