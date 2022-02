WACO, TX — The seventh-ranked Baylor Women’s Basketball team outscored TCU by 22 in the second half to beat the Horned Frogs 80-55.

Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith were a two-headed monster inside for the Bears, as they combined for 42 points and 23 rebounds.

With the win, combined with No. 6 Iowa State’s 73-48 loss to No. 14 Texas, Baylor is now tied for first place in the Big 12 standings.

The Bears and Horned Frogs will play once again on February 19th at 1:00 pm.