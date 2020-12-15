No. 7 Lady Bears Blow By Lady Raiders

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had 21 points and nine rebounds and the No. 7 Baylor women rolled to a 91-45 victory over Texas Tech in their first Big 12 home game.

DiJonai Carrington scored 13 points to help the Lady Bears to a 42-4 advantage in bench scoring.

Baylor broke a 47-47 tie in the series with its 23rd consecutive victory over the Lady Raiders. The Lady Bears are 40-8 against Texas Tech under coach Kim Mulkey.

Vivian Gray was the only Texas Tech player in double figures with 18 points.

