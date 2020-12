WACO, Texas (AP) — Queen Egbo recorded her second double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, NaLyssa Smith scored 16 points with eight boards and the No. 7 Baylor women took control in the second quarter of an 86-52 victory over Southern.

Egbo and Smith scored six points apiece during an 18-2 run to finish the first half. The Lady Bears led by 22 at the break as they extended the nation’s longest active home winning streak to 59 games. Tyneisha Metcalf had 10 points for Southern.