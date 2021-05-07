No. 8 Baylor Advances to 2nd Round of NCAA Tourney with 4-0 Win over TAMCC

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas. – The No. 8-ranked Baylor women’s tennis team swept Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Friday, 4-0, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The victory gives the Bears (24-4) the opportunity to face Duke in the second round Saturday at 5 p.m. with the win over the Islanders (22-5).

Baylor took wins on the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles courts to begin the match at 1-0. The No. 31-ranked pair of Angelina Shakrhaichuk and Mel Krywoj won 6-2 and improved to 10-1 in dual-match play on the season.

After freshman Audrey Boch-Collins gave the Bears a 2-0 lead on the No. 6 court, the senior, Shakhraichuk, won the 80th singles match of her career on No. 3 to move Baylor to within one match of the clincher.

Paula Barañano had the match-sealing win with a 6-2, 6-4 win on No. 5.

THEY SAID IT

Baylor Head Coach Joey Scrivano on today’s match…

“The most important thing is that our team was fully present and accepted the challenges that Corpus Christi was presenting today. They just accepted that Corpus Christi was a good team that will challenge us, and it is what it is. We just have to do our job and I am just really proud of the team [because] they did that. This Corpus Christi team is no joke. They’ve had a great year, they were competitive, and super well coached. I am really proud of our team.”

On tomorrow’s match-up with Duke…

“They have a lot of good players and are really well coached and you can see why. They had a great season and there’s a reason they are in the NCAA tournament. They can play.”

Angie Shakhraichuk on a 4-0 win allowing for ample recovery time in the second round…

“Yeah, I was ready for it. Since it’s hot, late, and we usually play during lunch time, it was great so we can recover [and] mentally relax and be ready for tomorrow.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Baylor will face No. 2 seed Duke in the Waco Regional. The Blue Devils are ranked No. 18 in the country and 16-6 overall. The match will take place at 5 p.m. at the Hurd Tennis Center and the winner will advance to Orlando, Fla. for the Sweet 16.