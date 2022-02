WACO, TX — The No. 8 Baylor Bears hit the Ferrell Center tonight against West Virginia, looking to bounce back from their 87-78 loss to Alabama. The Bears were short handed again tonight, without LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler, yielding more playing time for Dale Bonner and Flo Thamba. Baylor trailed at the half 39-31 and made a late game come back, to defeat West Virginia 81-77.