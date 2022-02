LAWRENCE, KS — The No. 8 Baylor Bears played the No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks at Allen FieldHouse on Saturday, and the Jayhawks defeated the Bears 83-59. Kansas led 39-21 at the half, and Baylor was not able to pull off a late game rally. With the loss, Baylor drops to 19-4 (7-3) while Kansas improves to 19-3 (8-1).