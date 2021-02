Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

WACO — The 8th-ranked Baylor Lady Bears beat back Kansas 83-50 on Thursday night at The Ferrell Center.

NaLyssa Smith filled up the box score again with 17 points and 10 rebounds one of three Lady Bears in double figures. Dijonai Carrington also had 17 points and Moon Ursin had 16 to go along with nine rebounds.

The Lady Bears will next be in action on Sunday afternoon when they travel to Manhattan, Kansas to take on the Kansas State Wildcats.