No. 8 Baylor Women’s Tennis Advances to Big 12 Title Match After 4-0 Win Over ISU

Baylor University Press Release

By: Kyle Robarts

WACO, Texas – The No. 8-ranked Baylor women’s tennis team blanked No. 36-ranked and No. 6 seed Iowa State, 4-0, Saturday in the Big 12 Championship semifinals. The victory has Baylor (23-3) playing for its first Big 12 Tournament title since 2015.

The Bears will face No. 2-ranked and No. 1 seed Texas (24-1) for the fourth time this season in the championship match Sunday at 1 p.m. Baylor’s only three losses this season have all come at the hands of the Longhorns, and the Bears will try to play spoiler and take home the championship crown.

Saturday, Baylor won doubles matches on court No. 3 and No. 1 consecutively to begin the match up 1-0. Kris Sorokolet and Alicia Herrero Linana picked up wins on the No. 5 and No. 2 courts, respectively, in straight sets to give the Bears a 3-0 lead. Then, freshman Audrey Boch-Collins’ 15th win of the season on the singles court was the match clincher on No. 6.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Baylor returns to the Big 12 Championship title match for the first time since 2015. The Bears are eight-time winners of the event.

