No. 8 Baylor Women’s Tennis Edged by Duke in NCAA Second Round

Baylor University Press Release

By: Kyle Robarts

WACO, Texas. – In a match that went down to the wire, the No. 18-ranked Duke Blue Devils upset the No. 8-ranked Baylor women’s tennis team, 4-3, Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Baylor took the doubles match highlighted by the Bears taking wins over ranked Duke opponents on courts No. 2 and No. 3 to take the doubles point. No. 19-ranked Georgia Drummy of Duke took a 6-0, 6-0 win on court No. 2 in singles to even the score. Then, the Blue Devils’ Meible Chi gave Duke the lead again with a 6-1, 6-2 win on court No. 4 for a 2-1 edge.

Paula Barañano put the pressure back on with a 6-1, 6-3 win on court No. 6 to knot the score at two, but Duke answered back when Chloe Beck beat Alicia Herrero Linana, 6-3, 6-2. Kristina Sorokolet extended the match with a 7-5, 6-2 win on court two leaving the fate in the hands of the No. 1 court.

Mel Krywoj won the first set over Kelly Chen, but the No. 49-ranked Blue Devil knotted up the match with a 7-5 win in set two. Trailing 5-1, Krywoj took a second set, but Chen finished it off sending the Blue Devils to the regional quarterfinals.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Baylor’s 24-5 record gave the Bears their highest win total since 2015.

• Senior Kristina Sorokolet finished her career with a respectable 63-41 record in singles.

• Angelina Shakhraichuk closed her career with Baylor with an 80-42 singles record and 66-53 doubles mark.

• Jessica Hinojosa ended her career with an 83-54 record on the singles court.

• Livia Kraus closed her career with a 76-26 singles record, which ranks her tied for ninth all-time on the BU career list for winning percentage at .745.

• Joey Scrivano’s head-coaching record at Baylor improved to 415-157 (.726).