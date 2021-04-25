No. 8 Baylor Women’s Tennis Falls to No. 2 Texas in Big 12 Title Match

Baylor University Press Release

By: Kyle Robarts

WACO, Texas. – The No. 8-ranked Baylor Bears fought their way back to the Big 12 Championship title match for the first time since 2015 Sunday, however, the No. 2-ranked Longhorns took home the crown at the Hurd Tennis Center with a 4-0 victory.

The loss dropped Baylor to 23-4 on the season while the Longhorns improved to 25-1. The Bears’ only four losses this season have come at the hands of the Longhorns and Baylor’s 23 victories are the most since winning 28 in 2015.

In doubles, Audrey Boch-Collins and Alicia Herrero Linana were batting No. 42-ranked Peyton Stearns and Charlotte Chavatipon, but at 6-6, the Bears couldn’t quite score the point before Texas took the doubles point with wins on No. 1 and No. 2.

The Longhorns took points two through four on courts No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 respectively in straight sets for the win.

THEY SAID IT

Head Coach Joey Scrivano on doubles …

“They settled in a little quicker than we did. They were able to just kind of get loose and start hitting freely just a little sooner than we did. And, in doubles, it’s so short, that can be the difference.

Scrivano on singles play …

“That’s the challenging part. When you have to respond after losing the doubles point. It’s just not easy. You really have to build your confidence and get ready for an uphill battle. This team has done that incredibly well all year long, but Texas is a really good team. They’re a national championship caliber team. So, when they have the lead, it’s a real, real challenge. We just needed to settle in a little sooner.

WHAT’S NEXT

Baylor will await the selection of the NCAA Committee for its seeding in the upcoming Tournament. Selection Monday is May 3 at 5 p.m. on NCAA.com.