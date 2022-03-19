FORT WORTH, TX — In the second half, Baylor was down 25 points, and then North Carolina’s Brady Manek received a flagrant 2 foul for elbowing Jeremy Sochan, so Manek was ejected from the game.

Baylor went on a 20 to 4 run to trail 71-62 . Shortly after, Matthew Mayer drilled a triple to trail 73-67, making it a two possession game.

With under two minutes to play, James Akinjo made it a one possession game to trail 76-73. Then with 28.5 left on the clock, Sochan took it to the bank from downtown to trail 80-77, then Akinjo made an and-one shot for a 3 point play to tie the game at 80.

In overtime, the game was tied at 84 and Matthew Mayer fouled out with 2:49 on the clock. It was a close game down the stretch, but North Carolina went on to win 93-86.