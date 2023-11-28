WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The ninth-ranked Baylor Men’s Basketball team kept on rolling with an undefeated record, as the Bears beat Nicholls State on Tuesday night.

Scott Drew and company got off to an immediate start from the opening tip, as RayJ Dennis threw an alley-oop to Yves Missi to give the Bears a lead they would never relinquish.

After a slow start offensively in the first half, Langston Love caught fire after the halftime break, scoring 17 in the second half to lead all scorers with a career high 23 points. Meanwhile, Dennis (14 points), Jayden Nunn (13 points) and Caleb Lohner (12 points) all finished in double figures as well.

With the victory, the Bears move to 7-0 on the season. They will next be in action on Saturday, December 2nd when they host Northwestern State at 5:00 pm.