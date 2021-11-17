No. 9 Baylor Bears Don’t Mind Quick a Turnaround

WACO, TX — No. 9 Baylor Men’s Basketball team is back at the Ferrell Center on Wednesday night, hosting Central Arkansas.

The Bears are fresh off a win against Nicholls State on Monday, but the team would rather play an actual game than practice against one another.

“They always would rather play games than practice,” Scott Drew said. “But it was such a unique experience being able to drop the banner on Friday. Normally, you would start on Tuesday and spread things out and spend more time learning like, I mean, we got 20 turnovers. So you could spend a whole film session on that, but they probably were excited we play Wednesday, so we don’t have to practice.”