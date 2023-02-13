WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The ninth-ranked Baylor Bears stayed red hot on Monday night, as they beat West Virginia 79-67.

It wasn’t the best start for Scott Drew and company, as they got off to a slow start offensively and trailed by as many as seven in the first eight minutes.

From there though, the Bears found their rhythm, took the lead at the 8:08 mark of the first half, and never trailed again on their way to a ninth win in their last 10 games.

The star of the show offensively was LJ Cryer, who hit a career high eight three-pointers on his way to a game high 26 points. Adam Flagler (13 points), Jalen Bridges (12 points) and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (11 points) all finished in double figures as well.

With the win, combined with a Texas loss at Texas Tech, the Bears are now tied with the Longhorns for first place in the Big 12 standings.

Next up for Baylor is a road trip to Lawrence to take on No. 5 Kansas on Saturday, January 18th. That game will tip at 3:00 pm.