WACO, TX –Following its first loss of the season at the Ferrell Center, the No. 9 Baylor Women’s Basketball team got back into the win column with a win over No. 13 Texas 75-63.

This is the twelfth straight win for Baylor over Texas.

As she often does, NaLyssa Smith led all scorers with 22 points. The Bears also took advantage of 20 Longhorn turnovers as well.

Baylor will next be in action on February 6th at 3:00 against UT.