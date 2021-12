Baylor running back Trestan Ebner (1) fumbles the ball after being hit by Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II (25) and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (20) in the first half an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Oklahoma State recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)

ARLINGTON, TX — In the first quarter, Oklahoma State kicked a field goal to lead 3-0. Shortly after, Baylor safety JT Woods intercepted Spencer Sanders, taking it inside the 15 yard line. Later on the drive, the Bears scored a touchdown from Blake Shapen to Ben Sims to lead 7-3.

The No. 9 Baylor Bears go on to beat the No. 5 OSU Cowboys 26-16.