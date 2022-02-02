WACO, TX — For the first time this season, the No. 9 Baylor Women’s Basketball team suffered a loss at the Ferrell Center, as the Bears lose to Oklahoma by a 78-77 final.

With the result, the Bears get swept by the Sooners for the first time since 2009.

Sarah Andrews was the leading scorer for Baylor with 23 points, followed by NaLyssa Smith’s 19 points, part of her 14th double-double of the season. Ja’Mee Asberry added 15 points and Caitlin Bickle had 11.

Nicki Collen and company will now have a quick turnaround as they host No. 13 Texas on February 4th at 7:00 pm.