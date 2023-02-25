WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The No. 9 Baylor Bears defended their home court and avenged January’s loss to Texas with a 81-70 win over the Longhorns on Saturday.

Keyonte George exited the game after Texas built up an 18-4 lead with an ankle injury after landing awkwardly on it during play.

The Baylor Bears picked up the slack in the form of their bench, specifically the play of Dale Bonner and Langston Love.

Bonner led the Bears charge in the second half, finishing the night with 13 points off the bench.

Baylor now turns their attention to a matchup in Stillwater, Oklahoma with Oklahoma State on Monday, February 27th at 8:00 p.m.