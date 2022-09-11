PROVO, UT (FOX 44)– In a game that stretched from late Saturday night to early Sunday morning, the ninth-ranked Baylor Football team went on the road and came up just short against No. 21 BYU 26-20 in two overtimes.

The game was one where defenses dominated for much of the first half, before the offenses found their rhythm in the final few minutes, and carried that success into the second half.

After going into halftime down 10-6, the Bears immediately responded with a first drive touchdown, capped off by Qualan Jones’ second score of the night, to make it 13-10.

The Cougars then reeled off ten-straight points to take a 20-13 lead into the final frame, before the Bears put together a 12 play, 79-yard touchdown drive to tie the game up at 20-20.

BYU then had a chance to win the game late, but Jake Oldroyd missed a 35-yard field goal which sent the game to overtime.

Both teams missed field goals in OT, sending the contest to double OT, where BYU found the endzone, before a Blake Shapen pass fell incomplete on fourth down to seal Baylor’s fate.

With the loss, the Bears fall to 1-1 on the season. Next up is a matchup against Texas State on Saturday, September 17th at 11:00 am against Texas State.