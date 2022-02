AUSTIN, TX — The No. 9 Baylor Bears played No. 13 Texas in Austin on Sunday, and the Bears won 63-55. Late in the fourth quarter, Baylor went on a 10-0 scoring run to lead 57-50, and kept their foot on the pedal down the stretch. Baylor improves to 17-5 (7-3) while Texas drops to 15-6 (5-5).