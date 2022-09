MALIBU, CA (FOX 44) — The Bears closed out their time at the Pepperdine Asics Classic with a three-set victory over UC Santa Barbara on Saturday.

Freshman Averi Carlson had a career-high three aces and 29 assists on the day. Lauren Harrison led the team with 13 kills and also added a block.

Baylor travels back home after a long road trip for their home opener against Colorado State at the Ferrell Center on Thursday, September 8th at 6 p.m.