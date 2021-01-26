No. 9 Baylor Women Beat TCU 82-49 For Another Season Sweep

Baylor guard Moon Ursin during an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had 18 points with a career-high 16 rebounds, Moon Ursin scored 21 points and No. 9 Baylor beat TCU 82-49.

The 11-2 Lady Bears have now handily won their two home games since a 75-71 loss to Iowa State on Jan. 16. That was their first game after a two-week pause because of COVID-19 issues, and ended their 61-game home winning streak. Smith had her fifth double-double in six games.

Baylor freshman Sarah Andrews scored 18 points, all in the fourth quarter. Lauren Heard had 14 points for 7-7 TCU.