Nowhere to Run: Baylor Offensive Line Struggles Continue Against OU

WACO — The Baylor Bears have been hit hard by the injury bug this year and the running back position is no exception as Trestan Ebner and John Lovett have combined for just 216 yards rushing this year.

Saturday night in Norman was a low point for this baylor running game rushing 26 times for 25 yards as a team.

Head Coach Dave Aranda felt like his offensive line was making progress entering last Saturday’s game, and while he did see a few good things in pass protection, he feels like the run-blocking took a step back on Saturday.

“It was disappointing our inability to run the ball,” Aranda said. “I thought protection-wise there were some positives. were struggling to run it, and we knew we were going to throw it and they were coming with their stuff, we were able to get in front of them to give Charlie a chance. But with running the ball, I would have said prior to this since everyone had been together and we were able to work with more of a cohesive fashion that there was some improvement. I felt we took a step back running the ball on Saturday.”