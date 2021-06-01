Officially Over: Baylor Baseball’s Season Officially Comes to an End Tuesday

WACO — The Baylor baseball team was officially eliminated on Tuesday afternoon from the NCAA Tournament field, ending their season.

The Bears were the first alternate if a team failed the health and safety protocols within 24 hours of selection, but as that window came and went, so did Baylor’s season.

With the end of the season comes the end of the careers for guys that have been around this program for at least five years like Andy Thomas, Jimmy Winston, Luke Boyd, Hayden Kettler and Ryan Lekich, just some of the guys that laid the foundation for Steve Rodriguez’ program.

“Some of these guys were the first class when we first got here,” he said. And I’m just really happy for everything they’ve done for this program in regards to how they’ve established it and help us kind of create you know our own standard that we expect out of our players both on and off the field.”

This is the first regional Baylor has missed since 2016.