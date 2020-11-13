Oh Henry: Bears Know They Must Disrupt Tech Quarterback

WACO — On Saturday the Baylor Bears will be battling for their second win of Big 12 play with a Texas Tech team that is in the same boat.

The Red Raiders have just two wins on the season but beat West Virginia after being sparked by a change at quarterback, when Henry Colombi replaced Alan Bowman.

Colombi has more athleticism and the ability to move the pocket than Bowman, but Baylor junior Ashton Logan said he’s not quite the runner they saw in Jett Duffey either.

“I think he’s very similar to him,” Logan said. “I don’t think he’s as quick to get out the pocket as you said. I think, with him sitting back there and having enough time is what makes him the quarterback that he is.”

Defensive End William Bradley-King echoed those sentiments acknowledging Tech’s system allows Colombi to succeed but they will need to find ways to disrupt that on Saturday.

“Their offense is perfect for their quarterbacks,” he said. “They they spread them out they throw the ball and get the ball out quick. He’s athletic. He may run every now and then but it’s just the scheme is just perfect for the quarterback.”