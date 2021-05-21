Oklahoma Evens Series with Baylor Baseball

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball came up short against Oklahoma, 10-6, on Friday at Baylor Ballpark in Waco, Texas. The Bears (31-17, 11-12 Big 12) will look to win the rubber match against the Sooners (26-26, 10-13 Big 12) tomorrow afternoon.

For the sixth-straight game, Baylor scored in the first inning after two two-out singles and a walk loaded the bases for second-year freshman Kyle Nevin who came through with a two-RBI single to give the Bears the early advantage.

Chase Wehsener returned in a big way by crushing a solo shot in the bottom of the second to put BU up 3-0. The Sooners would score in the next six innings, beginning in the third with two runs coming across.

Baylor had an answer with a run in the third when second-year freshman Tre Richardson smacked a leadoff double and two batters later, sophomore Antonio Valdez brought him home with a single. OU responded with a four-spot in the fourth to go up 6-4.

The two sides each scored a run in the fifth and sixth innings as Oklahoma carried the 8-6 advantage into the seventh. The Sooners would add two more runs to seal the 10-6 win.

Fifth-year senior Hayden Kettler (4-4) picked up the loss after hurling 3.2 innings. Oklahoma’s Carson Carter (3-0) earned the win in relief and Wyatt Olds (1) came up with his first save of the season.

NOTES

• The Bears are 23-5 at Baylor Ballpark this season.

• After starting Big 12 play 1-5, BU is now 11-12.

• OU leads the season series against the Bears, 2-1.

• Baylor has scored in the first inning in each of the last six games. BU is outscoring opponents now 58-19 in the first frame.

• Fifth-year senior Andy Thomas and Richardson each finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored.

• Valdez and Nevin each finished with two hits apiece.

• Thomas extended his hitting streak and tied a career-best with 16 straight games with a hit.

• Thomas continued his career-long on-base streak to 24 games.

• Wehsener hit his fourth home run of the season and the seventh of his career.

QUOTE FROM COACH ROD

“I think the big thing for us was we kept putting really good at-bats together and so did they. As the game continued, we got guys in scoring positions, even bases loaded and we’d line out or we’d hit a ball really well, but they’d run it down and catch it. For me, it was a matter of luck and opportunity. They got some key hits with guys in scoring positions. We’d line out or ground out or hit a deep fly ball, so it was just a matter of playing baseball today.”