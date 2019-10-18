Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy Not surprised by Baylor’s Start

STILLWATER, Ok — Mike Gundy and Matt Rhule have split their first two meetings in the Big 12 with the home team holding serve both times.

The Bears enter this match-up at 6-0 and ranked 18th in the country.

Gundy in his 15th year at Oklahoma State is not too surprised at what is going on down in Waco.

“They’ve been good for quite a while down there,” Gundy said. “They had a couple tough, tough years when all the issues were going on down there but they’ve still recruited good or they’re in a good location geographically to recruit, and they’ve got they’ve had good players here and I think he does a nice job of coaching them.”

The fact that they are 6-0 also means Gundy is preparing his team to face a very good football team.

“I don’t know Matt real well just because, he was on the East Coast but they do a nice job and I think the best way to sum it up is there six and Oh, no matter how you get to that point it’s pretty good accomplishment.”

The Pokes and the Bears will kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday in Stillwater and the game can be seen on FOX 44.