OPINION: Baylor Season Should be Considered Among The Best in NCAA History

WACO — The Baylor Men’s basketball team completed one of the most dominant seasons in college basketball history with the 2021 National Championship.

Gonzaga entered Monday night undefeated, trying to be the first team since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers to do so, but they ran into a Baylor buzz saw. The Bears are the first champion since UCONN in 2014 to never trail in the championship game.

Dominating good opponents was nothing new for Baylor though as their scoring margin of 13.6 points a game over 7 points per game higher than second best, Kansas (6.39).

Baylor was rolling before their COVID Pause winning their first 17 games by at least eight points, the first team to do that since the 1990-1991 UNLV Runnin’ Rebels.

They were dominant at both ends of the floor leading the best conference in the country (based on conference RPI) in scoring offense and finishing second in scoring defense, which led to winning their games by an average of 17 points per game, which was third in the nation behind Gonzaga and Houston.

Thanks to a 19-point win over Houston and a 16 point win over Gonzaga, the Bears won their NCAA Tournament games by an average of over 15 points per game. Baylor is just 5th team in NCAA history to win both of their Final Four games by at least 15 points.

Given everything they overcame this season to still have numbers like these makes me wonder what they would have looked like with out a COVID-19 impacted season. Even with the pause and what they did have to go through, this Baylor season should be remembered and considered one of the best in NCAA Men’s basketball history.