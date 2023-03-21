WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Big 12 named Dariana Orme the Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season on Tuesday.
Orme struck out 27 batters in her 23 innings pitched this past week to lead Baylor to three wins out of her four appearances.
by: Parker Rehm
