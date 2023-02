WACO, TX (FOX 44) — History at Getterman. Dariana Orme threw the first seven-inning perfect game in Baylor softball history to lead the Bears to a 3-0 win in Baylor’s 2023 home opener.

It's giving, ✨ perfection ✨



The first 7-inning perfect game in Baylor Softball history!!!#SicEm 🐻🥎 pic.twitter.com/caFrQu4qVE — Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) February 18, 2023

The Bears continue with a matchup at Getterman Stadium on Saturday as part of the Getterman Classic against Longwood at 3:00 p.m.