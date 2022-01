WACO, TX — On Tuesday, two future Baylor Bear basketball players were named McDonald’s All-Americans.

Keyonte George from IMG Academy will play in the boys game. George is the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2022 class, according to ESPN’s recruiting rankings.

Meanwhile, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs will play in the girls game. Littlepage-Buggs is the No. 17 overall recruit in the 2022 class, according to ESPN’s recruiting rankings.

Both games will take place in Chicago, Illinois on March 29th.