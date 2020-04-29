Pair of Baylor Men’s Golfers Take Home Golfweek All America Honors

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor men’s golfers Cooper Dossey and Johnny Keefer were named to Golfweek’s All-America teams on Tuesday. Dossey became Baylor’s first player in program history named to the Golfweek All-America First Team, while Keefer was selected to the All-America Third Team.

This marks the first time Baylor has had multiple players named to All-America teams by Golfweek in the same season. BU had three Golfweek All-Americans in both 2017 and 2018, but two of three in each of those years were honorable mention selections.

Baylor golfers have now picked up eight All-America honors from Golfweek over the last four seasons. Dossey, Matthew Perrine and Braden Bailey were recognized in 2017, Garrett May, Bailey and Perrine were honored in 2018, and Dossey and Keefer are on the 2020 Golfweek All-America teams.

Dossey is one of four players in program history to be named a two-time All-American, joining Ryan Baca (2003, 2006), Perrine (2017, 2018) and Bailey (2017, 2018). Dossey has committed to return to Baylor for a fifth year following the NCAA’s decision to grant an additional year of eligibility to spring sports student-athletes whose seasons were cut short by COVID-19. He’ll have a chance to become the program’s first three-time All-American in 2020-21.

Six different Baylor players have earned a total of nine Golfweek All-America honors in six seasons under head coach Mike McGraw. Baylor has had multiple Golfweek All-Americans in three of the last four seasons after never accomplishing the feat prior to 2015.

A freshman from San Antonio, Texas, Keefer is the 17th different BU player recognized as an All-American, and those 17 players have been recognized a total of 21 times, with only Dossey, Baca, Perrine and Bailey earning All-America honors in multiple seasons.

An Austin, Texas, native, Dossey led the team with a school-record 69.72 stroke average across 18 rounds in 2019-20. He played 14 of 18 rounds at par or better, recorded three top-five finishes, five top-10 finishes and finished top-16 in all six stroke-play tournaments. Dossey also led the team in par-3 scoring (2.97), par-5 scoring (4.54), par-or-better percentage (85.5) and birdies (68). He finished the season ranked No. 4 nationally in Golfstat’s Division I player rankings and was selected to represent Team USA at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup.

Keefer ranked second on the team with a 70.41 stroke average across 17 rounds, which was best in school history by a freshman, breaking the previous record of 71.19 set by Dossey in 2016-17. Keefer played 11 of 17 rounds at par or better and had three top-five finishes. He led the team in par-4 scoring (4.03) and ranked second in par-3 scoring (3.00) and birdies (61).

Baylor finished the 2019-20 season ranked No. 9 nationally. The Bears finished top-two in four of six stroke-play events, including tournament titles at the Gopher Invitational and the Fighting Illini Invitational and runner-up finishes at the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate and the Arizona Intercollegiate.

The Bears expect to return their entire 10-player roster for the 2020-21 season, and they add a pair of incoming freshmen signees with Trey Bosco and Luke Morgan. In addition to returning seniors Dossey and Colin Kober, the Bears also return juniors Ryan Grider, Travis McInroe and Mark Reppe, sophomore Brandon Hoff and freshmen Keefer, Luke Dossey, Tyler Isenhart and Scout McNealy.

BAYLOR MEN’S GOLF ALL-AMERICANS (GCAA or GOLFWEEK)

Johnny Arreaga, 1960 – Honorable Mention (GCAA)

Jim Grant, 1966 – Honorable Mention (GCAA)

Tim Hobby, 1989 – Honorable Mention (GCAA)

Kory Bowman, 1994 – Third Team (GCAA)

Aaron Pellegrom, 2000 – Third Team (GCAA)

Jimmy Walker, 2001 – Third Team (GCAA)

Jamie McLeary, 2002 – Honorable Mention (GCAA)

Adam Meyer, 2002 – Honorable Mention (GCAA)

Ryan Baca, 2003 – Honorable Mention (GCAA)

Jeremy Alcorn, 2005 – Honorable Mention (GCAA)

Ryan Baca, 2006 – First Team (GCAA)

Joakim Mikkelsen, 2012 – Third Team (GCAA); Honorable Mention (Golfweek)

Kyle Jones, 2015 – Second Team (GCAA); Second Team (Golfweek)

Cooper Dossey, 2017 – Third Team (Golfweek); Honorable Mention (GCAA)

Matthew Perrine, 2017 – Third Team (GCAA); Honorable Mention (Golfweek)

Braden Bailey, 2017 – Honorable Mention (Golfweek)

Matthew Perrine, 2018 – Honorable Mention (GCAA); Honorable Mention (Golfweek)

Braden Bailey, 2018 – Honorable Mention (Golfweek)

Garrett May, 2018 – Third Team (Golfweek), Honorable Mention (GCAA)

Cooper Dossey, 2020 – First Team (GCAA), First Team (Golfweek)

Johnny Keefer, 2020 – Third Team (Golfweek), Honorable Mention (GCAA)

2019-20 Season Honors (GolfStat Division I Player Ranking)

Cooper Dossey (No. 4)

Arnold Palmer Cup Team USA Selection

All-America, First Team (GCAA)

All-America, First Team (Golfweek)

All-Central Region Team (Ping/GCAA)

Haskins Award Finalist (1 of 10)

Ben Hogan Award Watch List

Academic All-Big 12, Second Team

Ryan Grider

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

Brandon Hoff

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

Johnny Keefer (No. 73)

All-America, Third Team (Golfweek)

All-America, Honorable Mention (GCAA)

All-Central Region Team (Ping/GCAA)

Colin Kober

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

Travis McInroe

Academic All-Big 12, First Team

Mark Reppe (No. 205)

Academic All-Big 12, First Team