Pair of Bears Earn Big 12 Honors

IRVING, Texas – Baylor football senior kick returner Trestan Ebner and sophomore linebacker Garmon Randolph have been named Big 12 Players of the Week, as announced by the conference Monday morning.



Ebner, the league’s Special Teams Player of the Week, logged 168 return yards against No. 14 Iowa State, including a 98-yard kickoff return in the third quarter that helped the Bears wrestle momentum away from the Cyclones. He also produced a 41-yard punt return that set up a late 34-yard field goal that proved to be the difference in BU’s 31-29 win, and recovered the onside kick to seal the victory.



Randolph, honored as Co-Defensive Player of the Week, collected his first-career interception to go along with six tackles, including one for loss in the contest against ISU. Randolph’s interception came at a crucial time, as Iowa State had driven to the Baylor 22-yard line with a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter. He also set new career highs for total (six) and solo tackles (four) in Baylor’s first win over a ranked opponent since 2015.



Baylor last had two Big 12 weekly award recipients in the same week on Nov. 30, 2020, when Charlie Brewer (offensive) and John Mayers (special teams) were honored. This is BU’s second defensive weekly award of the season, as Randolph joins JT Woods’ week-two accolade with his first-career recognition.



Ebner collects his second-career Big 12 weekly award, having previously won the special teams honor on Sept. 28, 2020. This marks the eighth time in the last three seasons that the Bears have garnered such recognition.



The Bears are joined by Texas quarterback Casey Thompson (offensive), Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (co-defensive) and Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (newcomer) as this week’s conference honorees.



For the latest news on the Baylor football team all season long, follow its official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts: @BUFootball.