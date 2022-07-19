LOS ANGELES, CA (FOX 44) – Two more former Baylor Bears came off the board during the final day of the 2022 MLB Draft on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers selected outfielder Kyle Nevin in the 11th round (pick number 345) and the Kansas City royals selected shortstop Jack Pineda in the 12th round (pick number 355)

This past season, Nevin was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention after hitting .304 with a career eight home runs to go along with 49 RBI.

In three seasons with the Bears, Nevin played in 112 games, while hitting nine home runs and driving in 74 runs.

Meanwhile Pineda found success in 2022 as the leadoff hitter for the Bears, as he hit .300 or better for a second straight season, to go along with seven home runs and 35 RBI.

During his two seasons in Waco, he started 105 games for the Bears, compiling a .410 on base percentage while driving in 68 runs.

The selection of Nevin and Pineda now makes it three Baylor Bears drafted in 2022, as they join Jared McKenzie, who the Washington Nationals took on Monday in the fifth round.

They will now have to make a decision on whether they will return to college or go to the pros. Neither Nevin nor Pineda will be back in the Green and Gold though, as Nevin previously announced that he will transfer to Oklahoma while Pineda committed to LSU.